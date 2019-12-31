Three Keys: Cavaliers at Raptors

Key: They the North 1 of 3 The Wine & Gold close out the decade on Tuesday night – taking on the shorthanded Raptors on New Year’s Eve in Toronto to wrap up a three-game trip. The Cavaliers – who return home for the next four – have won four of their last five, including a Saturday night nail-biter in Minnesota. That victory might not have been cosmetically appealing, but John Beilein’s squad showed true grit – holding the Timberwolves to 36 percent shooting and fending off a late rally to get back in the win column one day after dropping a lopsided decision in Boston. The Raptors, playing without three of their top guys – Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell – avenged a Christmas Day loss to the Celtics before dropping their most recent contest at home, a 98-97 thriller with Canadian native, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banking home the game-winner. Cleveland dropped its first meeting here in Toronto two weeks ago – with Siakam leading all scorers with 33 points in the 20-point win. These two teams square off one more time this season when the World Champs make their lone visit to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on January 30.

Key: Middle Management 2 of 3 For his work with the Canadian national team, Tristan Thompson got a nice video tribute the last time the Cavaliers came to Scotiabank Arena. And the ninth-year man from Texas – and native of nearby Brampton – has always performed well when he comes home. On that night, Thompson finished with 18 points, eight boards and three assists. Since then, he’s been his normal rock-solid self – grabbing double-digit boards in four of his last five outings, including his 16th double-double of the season on Saturday night in Minnesota, finishing with 12 points and a season-high-tying 15 rebounds. In the victory, Thompson went 8-of-10 from the stripe, canning a pair of clutch free throws in the closing moments to seal the deal. With two of Toronto’s top bigs – Siakam and Gasol – likely still on the shelf for the New Year’s Eve matchup, Tristan will take on another veteran of past playoff wars, Serge Ibaka. The 10-year veteran has been one of the better reserves in the East this year – leading Toronto’s reserves in scoring through the first seven games of the season – and he’s been even better as a starter, averaging 16.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in those contests. Over his last six games, Ibaka has piled up four double-doubles. He’s topped the 20-point plateau twice over the past two weeks and is coming off a solid showing in the Raps recent loss to OKC – finishing with 12 points and a season-high-tying 14 boards.