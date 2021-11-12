Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Weekend Warriors

The Wine & Gold try to get back into the win column on Friday night as their current four-game homestand rolls on – welcoming Cade Cunningham and the Pistons to town for a Central Division showdown.

The Cavaliers are coming off a disappointing decision in their homecoming game on Wednesday night – tipping off a four-game homestand against the Wizards. Cleveland led for most of the second half, but Washington’s Kyle Kuzma caught fire in the fourth – drilling four triples in the period, including the game-winner with 11.4 to play, snapping the Cavs four-game win streak.

Without the services of Collin Sexton – out with a left knee injury – as well as Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – both in the league’s health and safety protocol – the Wine & Gold were led by Ricky Rubio, who finished with 20 points off the bench – going 6-for-15 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding five boards, five assists and a pair of steals.

Evan Mobley followed up with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding seven boards and a block despite getting into early foul trouble and Darius Garland chipped in with 19 points of his own, going 8-of-16 from the floor in the loss. The Eastern Conference’s reigning Player of the Week, Jarrett Allen, doubled-up in his fifth straight game.

The struggling Pistons come to town having won just two of their first 10 contests, but they’re coming off a recent victory – dropping the Rockets in Houston in a battle between this past Draft’s top two picks. In the win, Cunningham – the top overall pick this past July – finished with 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Jerami Grant led both squads with 35 points.

After facing off against Detroit on Friday, the Cavs welcome Boston to town for two straight – taking on the Celtics in the second half of the back-to-back on Saturday before wrapping up the homestand on Monday night.