Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

Key: Gold Standard 1 of 3 The Cavaliers close out the longest remaining homestand of the season this weekend – taking on the Nuggets on Saturday night followed by a visit from the Spurs on Sunday. Following that, the Cavaliers play 13 of their final 18 games away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. On Wednesday, the shorthanded Cavaliers – missing Tristan Thompson, Darius Garland and Andre Drummond – fell to the equally-shorthanded Celtics, who spoiled Collin Sexton’s career-high scoring night. After trailing by 13 points in the second quarter, the Cavs came back to take a one-point edge with just under three minutes to play. But Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart drilled big late jumpers to seal the season sweep for Boston. Denver is coming off a close win on Thursday night in Charlotte, with Jamal Murray drilling a runner with five seconds remaining for the win – capping the Nuggets’ fourth-quarter comeback. Seven Nuggets notched double-figures – (although no one more than 18 points) – in the victory. The Nuggets will be looking for a measure of revenge when they roll in on Saturday, trying to tag the Cavs back after dropping a 111-103 home decision to the Wine & Gold back on January 11. While the Cavaliers have won two of the last three in Denver, they’ve dropped four of the last six in the series overall.

Key: Bullish Market 2 of 3 It seems like Collin Sexton has been on a run since the middle of his rookie season, but the Young Bull has taken things to another level over the past week. After tying his career-high scoring mark last Friday in New Orleans, netting 31 points against the Pelicans, Sexton proceeded to set a new scoring mark (32) three days later against the Jazz and eclipsed that in the very next game against Boston – going off for a career-best 41 points in the loss. Over his last four games, the sophomore guard from Alabama has tallied exactly 120 points – improving his scoring average above the 20-point mark (a team-best 20.5ppg) and extending his double-digit scoring streak to 33 games. This season, Sexton has topped the 20-point plateau in 53 games, has four games of 30-plus and posted his first 40-point effort on Wednesday night. Sexton averaged just 11.0ppg in two games against Denver last year, but went for 25 points in Cleveland’s early-January win – going 9-of-18 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from deep. Denver’s Gary Harris will spend some time against Sexton, but he’ll also have to tangle with Denver’s second-highest scorer – Jamal Murray – who’s slowed down after a furious run after returning from an ankle injury before the All-Star Break. In his fourth year out of Kentucky, Murray notched three of his six 30-point outings immediately after returning from injury and has 15 games of 20-plus overall this season – including a 24-point effort in January’s loss to Cleveland, going 10-of-22 from the floor, adding five boards, three assists and three steals.