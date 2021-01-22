Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Nets

Key: Rapid Rematch 1 of 3 On Friday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the new-look Nets for the second of two – following Wednesday’s instant double-overtime classic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Playing in their first game together as a trio, the Nets new big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 96 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a total team effort by the Cavaliers – topped off by an epic effort by the Young Bull, whose overtime outburst will be remembered for a long time. One group of guys certain to remember is Steve Nash’s squad, who will come into tonight’s contest, to quote J.B. Bickerstaff, “p*ssed off.” Both of the players Cleveland acquired in the three-team deal last week stung their former team with big performances off the bench. Brooklyn had won four straight headed into the loss and had taken three straight over the Cavs – who’ll look to rattle off their own three-gamer with a win on Friday night.

Key: Bull Fight 2 of 3 Before missing the previous five games with an ankle injury, Collin Sexton had played 151 straight to start his career without a miss. Is there anyone who thought the Young Bull would ease his way back into action? Sexton put on a performance for the ages – drilling a bomb to tie the game with 1.2 seconds left in the first overtime and scoring 15 of Cleveland’s 20 points in the second session, canning four more triples to seal the deal. On the night, the third-year guard from Alabama finished with a career-high 42 points, going 16-for-29 from the floor, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and 5-of-9 from the stripe, adding five boards, five assists and a pair of steals. Sexton – who’s now scored 20-or-more points in 14 straight games going back to last season – is averaging 27.0 points per this year while shooting 53 percent from the floor and an even 50 percent from beyond the arc. It took the current Cavs point guard to overshadow the former one, Kyrie Irving, who made just his second appearance in Cleveland after his trade to the Celtics – and went off for a season-high-tying 37 points, going 15-for-28 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from long-range, adding as many blocked shots (3) as assists (3) in the loss.