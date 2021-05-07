Three Keys: Cavaliers at Mavericks

Key: On the Road Again 1 of 3 On Friday night, following a fruitless five-game homestand, the Wine & Gold get back on the road, seeking to snap an eight-game skid in the first of a home-and-home series against the Mavericks. Playing their final six games of the regular season – three at home, three on the road – the Cavs are coming off a one-sided loss to Portland the night after leaving everything on the floor the previous night in an overtime loss to Phoenix. Cleveland rallied to get within striking distance near the end of the third period, but the Blazers closed the quarter on a 15-3 run to essentially seal the deal. One of the evening’s highlights was the appearance of longtime fan favorite, Anderson Varejao, who inked a 10-day deal and fared well in the action – grabbing six boards in six minutes of work. The Mavericks have been red-hot as they try to cement their Western Conference Playoff status outside the Play-In Tournament. They’ve won eight of their last 11 games – and if they hadn’t played Sacramento three times in that span, they wouldn’t have lost any. Dallas has also won its last two, including a narrow home victory on Thursday night against the Nets. The recent history between tonight’s two opponents slants heavily towards the hosts – with Dallas taking each of the previous four, the last two meetings in one-sided fashion. They’ll square off again on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Key: The Luka Show 2 of 3 Luka Doncic has faced the Wine & Gold three times in his three-year career, and he’s done all kinds of Luka stuff in all three. In those three games, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 Draft has averaged 31.3 points on 55 percent shooting to go with 10.7 boards and 11.7 assists per – two of those, double-doubles, and a triple-double. The Cavs don’t need to feel bad. The two-time All-Star, who just turned 22 in February, does that against everybody. He’s already the Mavericks’ all-time leader in triple-doubles (46) and recently joined Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to put together a 30 / 10 /20 triple-double – netting 31 points, 12 boards and 20 assists in a win over Washington. The MVP candidate is almost un-guardable, but Cleveland’s rapidly improving rookie Isaac Okoro will likely be the man who gives it a shot. The rugged youngster has been outstanding of late, but even he’s not impervious to the NBA grind – finishing with seven points the night after going off for 32 in an overtime loss to the Suns, scoring his squad’s final five points in regulation. During Okoro’s career-long recent stretch of six games in double-figures, the Atlanta native averaged 16.3 points on 47 percent shooting.