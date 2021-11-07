Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Knicks

Bite the Big Apple

The up-and-coming young Cavaliers get another chance to show their mettle, a test at the Mecca on Sunday evening.

Cleveland comes into the Garden looking to run its win streak to four after coming off a Friday night thriller north of the border – trailing for all but 4.8 seconds and still finding a way to grind out the 102-101 win over the Raptors. The victory snapped Toronto’s five-game run and halted a six-game losing skid in Toronto.

Friday night’s hero, Darius Garland, capped an incredible fourth-quarter performance with a pair of free throws to ice the win – scoring 12 points in the final period, going 4-of-5 from the floor in the quarter and 8-of-12 overall for 21 points, adding a game-high eight assists and a steal.

Five Cavs finished in double-figures on Friday – including rookie Evan Mobley, who finished with 18 points and five boards as well as Jarrett Allen, who continued to dominate the interior – doubling up with 16 points and a game-high 15 boards. His late triple to beat the shot-clock late in the fourth capped a Cleveland comeback and the 5th-year man comes into tonight’s game averaging 21.3, 16.0 over the Cavs’ three-game roll.

Ricky Rubio – 11 points, five boards and four dimes – along with Cedi Osman – 17 points on 5-of-10 from long-range – also came up big in the win.

The Knicks avoided a three-game losing skid in dramatic fashion on Friday night – trailing by 21 points in the second quarter and leading by as many as 22 in the fourth over the World Champion Bucks in Milwaukee.

New York got off to a red-hot start to the season, winning five of its first six before the recent two-game skein. Tonight’s test will be a bit of measuring stick for both squads carrying some strong early-season momentum.

The Wine & Gold also know that they close the month of November with eight of the month’s final 10 games at the cozy confines of a newly re-energized Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.