Three Keys: Cavaliers vs, Knicks

Key: Knick of Time 1 of 3 The Cavaliers started the month of February the way they completed the month of January at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, still looking for their first home win since a December 23 victory over the Hawks. But once again, they’ll have a good opportunity – taking on the Lottery-bound Knicks for the final time this season. The Wine & Gold dropped their 10th straight home contest on Saturday night – falling to the Warriors in a contest that got away from Cleveland after intermission. Actually, it was a 9-0 run just before half that sealed the Cavs’ fate – as the Warriors shot 68 percent from the floor and canned 10 three-pointers in the third quarter alone. The Knicks are coming off an impressive win over the Pacers on Saturday – opening up an early 17-point advantage and holding on from there. Their previous contest featured an ugly ending with Elfrid Payton and Jae Crowder mixing it up late, earning Payton a one-game suspension. The Cavaliers have had plenty of success against the Knicks over the past few years – winning 16 of the last 20 matchups, including a 108-87 win in early November at Madison Square Garden.

Key: Guard Duty 2 of 3 Collin Sexton plays with a chip on his shoulder no matter what the situation, but he had a little extra edge on Saturday night after learning that he’d been snubbed from the Rising Stars Challenge. The Young Bull extended his streak of scoring at least 23 points to four straight contests – his longest stretch since a seven-game run last season. So far this year, the former Alabama standout is averaging 19.6ppg – good for third-best among all second-year players. Sexton has now scored at least 20 points on 23 occasions this year. Sexton has also done well against New York over his first two years – averaging 20.5 points per in six career meetings. With rookie R.J. Barrett still on the shelf, the Knicks don’t have much scoring punch from their backcourt. Dennis Smith Jr. has tallied double-figure scoring just four times all season. Frank Ntilikina is averaging 5.3 points per in three games against the Cavs this season. Reggie Bullock has notched double-figures in just seven games since returning from injury.