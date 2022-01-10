Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Kings

Royal Pains

Believe it or not, Monday’s matchup with the Kings marks the halfway point of the Cavaliers season – playing their 41st game of the season and third on a six-game West Coast junket.

The Cavs started the trip in style, completing their season sweep of the Blazers on Friday night in Portland. But they ran into a different animal on Sunday night in San Francisco – taking on an already dominant Warriors team in the night they welcomed Klay Thompson back from an almost three-year absence.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad once again proved to be no pushover, however, holding the Warriors to 40 percent shooting and just 17 points in the fourth quarter. But Cleveland also struggled offensively, and the Warriors showed why they’re the league’s top defensive squad – forcing 18 Wine & Gold turnovers and dominating them on the offensive glass.

Lamar Stevens paced Cleveland with a career-high 17 points, going 8-of-11 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of steals.

Rajon Rondo was very good again – tallying double-digits in his second straight outing after not doing so in his previous 18 appearances this season with the Lakers – finishing with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including all three triples he attempted in the fourth quarter.

But on Sunday night, the 16-year vet didn’t get much help from the rest of the bench, which combined to go just 3-of-17 from the field.

The Kings tip off a six-game homestand on Monday night, and they could use it – having dropped five of their previous six, including a 103-88 loss on Sunday night. Like the Cavaliers, the Kings struggled offensively in the loss, shooting just 39 percent from the floor, including 22 percent from beyond the arc.

After tonight’s matchup, the Wine & Gold head East to close out their West Coast roadie – traveling to face the Jazz on Wednesday before wrapping up with a back-to-back, taking on the Spurs on Friday night and the Thunder in OKC on Saturday.