Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Bug Bite

The Wine & Gold wrap up a three-game homestand on Wednesday night – welcoming LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and the high-scoring Hornets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After snapping a three-game skid with a Saturday night win over Washington, the Cavaliers (36-25) dropped a wild one on Monday – nearly overcoming a 23-point second-half deficit, tying the game in the final minute before Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns drilled a triple with 12 seconds to play to halt Cleveland’s home win streak at eight.

The slumping Hornets (30-33) come to town having dropped 11 of their past 13 outings, including a 24-point beating on Monday night in Milwaukee. Three of Charlotte’s last five losses have been in either overtime or double-OT.

In Monday’s thriller, the Cavaliers ran out to a 14-2 edge, but turnovers began catching up to them in the second quarter and the Timberwolves’ 29-9 run to start the second half put them distinctly behind the 8-ball for the rest of the night.

The Cavs were again without the services of Darius Garland (sore lower back), Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) and Rajon Rondo (sprained right big toe). But Brandon Goodwin came up big in his absence, doubling up with 17 points and a career-best 12 assists.

Cleveland’s bench also combined for 53 points – led by Kevin Love, who finished with a game-high 26 points along with Cedi Osman, who followed up with 21 points of his own.

Jarrett Allen followed up with 21 points, going 9-for-10 from the floor, adding eight boards and Evan Mobley doubled-up for the 15th time this season, finishing with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, going 6-for-12 from the floor and leading Cleveland with a pair of blocks.

The Hornets come into the contest with the league’s highest-scoring offense, and that hasn’t been a problem during their recent skein. They’ve just struggled to stop anyone.

In Monday night’s road drubbing, LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 24 points, but the Bucks featured three starters with 20-points-plus as the Hornets dropped to the East’s 9th-seed with the loss.

The Cavaliers get back on the road after tonight’s contest – traveling to Philadelphia for a Friday night matchup against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the red-hot Sixers. Cleveland returns home for a Sunday night matchup with the Raptors before embarking on their longest remaining trip of the season next week – with stops in Indiana, Miami and Chicago on the slate.