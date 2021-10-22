Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Home Opener

After putting together a solid, competitive effort on Wednesday night in Memphis, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – taking on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets in the home opener on Friday night.

The Cavaliers dropped their opener in Memphis, but saw plenty of encouraging signs in the loss. They handed out 38 assists and committed just 10 turnovers – with both Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio handing out double-digit helpers. Jarrett Allen didn’t miss a field goal in 11 attempts and rookie Evan Mobley was outstanding in his debut.

In Wednesday’s loss, the Cavaliers found themselves down two touchdowns in the fourth quarter before mounting a comeback to get within one with 2:33 to play, but the Grizzlies closed the contest on a 15-5 run to pull away for the victory.

As impressive as the Cavs comeback was, the Hornets were that much better – using a 24-0 second half run to erase a 23-point deficit to the Pacers – rallying for the 123-122 victory in their home opener on Wednesday night. In the win, Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball combined for 58 points, getting 31 (along with nine boards, seven assists and a pair of steals) from Ball, who canned seven triples on the night.

The Cavaliers welcome Trae Young and the Hawks to town on Saturday night to complete the back-to-back before hitting the road next week for a brutal West Coast trip beginning with matchup against the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night.