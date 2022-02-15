Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Hawks

Southern Charm

The Cavaliers wrap up the season’s unofficial first half on Tuesday night – taking on Trae Young and the Hawks in the final game before Cleveland hosts the 71st annual NBA All-Star Game this weekend.

The Wine & Gold had their four-game win streak snapped on Saturday night, as the wrap up the mini-road trip on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. After rattling off seven straight wins, the Hawks have dropped five of their last seven.

After winning a Friday night thriller in Indiana – coming back from a 21-point first-half deficit – the Wine & Gold couldn’t climb out of a similar hole on Saturday, with Joel Embiid continuing his dominant roll – going off for his second triple-double of the year, leading everyone with 40 points, 14 boards and 10 assists in the win.

Darius Garland returned to the lineup to finish with 27 points, but struggled from the floor in the second half. Jarrett Allen – who was recently named to the Eastern Conference All-Star squad, replacing an injured James Harden – added 13 points, five boards and a block while Evan Mobley finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go with eight rebounds.

Even with the loss, the Cavaliers (35-22) have still won 13 of their past 17 and sit in the 3rd seed, just 2.0 games out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks, who reached the Conference Finals one season ago, have struggled to find that same mojo this year. Atlanta (26-30) is currently tied with Washington for the final play-in spot, trying to find their footing for the second half.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Hawks saw Boston explode for 42 points in the third quarter to erase Atlanta’s double-digit first half lead. Trae Young led Atlanta with 30 points and Clint Capela led everyone with 17 boards, but it wasn’t enough to stop the red-hot Celtics, who’ve now run off eight straight.

The Cavaliers will be active during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Allen and Garland will appear in the midseason classic. Garland, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley will take part in the Skills Challenge on Saturday, with Okoro and Mobley in the Rising Stars game on Friday night.

When the squad returns for the second half, they take on the Pistons in Detroit before wrapping up the month of February with home meetings against the Wizards and Timberwolves.