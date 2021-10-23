Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Bird Watching

On Saturday night, the Cavaliers gear up the second half of their back-to-back, welcoming Trae Young and the Hawks to town before hitting the road for their first extended trip of the season.

Cleveland fell to 0-2 with last night’s loss to the Hornets in the home opener – with Charlotte blowing open what had been a tight contest through three quarters. Turnovers – 19 miscues that led to 34 points – and long-range shooting in the second half, going just 2-of-14 from deep. The Cavs committed six of those turnovers through the first half of the fourth quarter, enabling a 19-2 Hornets run that put the game out of reach.

Collin Sexton led everyone with 33 points, going 13-for-21 from the floor, including 2-of-7 from deep and 5-of-5 from the stripe. Ricky Rubio doubled-up in his second straight contest, handing out 10 assists to go with 15 points, taking the place of Darius Garland, out with a left ankle sprain on Friday night. Jarrett Allen went 5-of-6 from the floor and is now 16-for-17 shooting to start the season.

The Hawks are coming off a very impressive win their home opener, stifling Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night.

Atlanta held Dallas to just 33 percent shooting the MVP candidate to just 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Cam Reddish, the first rounder acquired in the Luka-Trae Young deal, led the Hawks with 20 points off the bench. Young led both teams with 14 assists and Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 13 boards.

Following Saturday’s showdown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold hit the road for a five-game roadie against some of the Western Conference’s heaviest heavyweights – tipping off with a Monday night matchup in Denver.