Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

Key: Bear Trap 1 of 3 On Friday night, the Cavaliers look to win their second straight for just the second time this season – taking on a Memphis Grizzlies squad they’ve dominated at home over the years and looking to build on the momentum of their wire-to-wire win on Wednesday night. In Wednesday night’s win, the Cavaliers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and upped their advantage to 24 points in the third quarter before Charlotte mounted a furious comeback behind Youngstown native Terry Rozier, whittling the lead to just two in the closing seconds. The Wine and Gold shot 54 percent from the floor, outrebounded Charlotte by 13 and held the Hornets to just seven fastbreak points on the night – improving to 6-5 against sub-.500 teams this season. The Grizzlies come into Friday’s game with a 10-18 mark, but they’ve been much better of late – winning four of their last six. They’re coming off a loss on Wednesday night, however, blowing a 24-point lead of their own to the Thunder. Rookie Brandon Clarke scored 27 points off the bench, but Dennis Schroeder was even better, coming off the Thunder bench to notch 31. The Cavs have won seven of its last 10 against Memphis – including an 18-4 all-time mark against the Grizz in Cleveland. The Wine & Gold have also won three straight over Memphis at home, including a five-point win late last February.

Key: Guard Duty 2 of 3 Friday’s contest will be a showcase for some of the league’s most dynamic young guards. For Memphis, Ja Morant – the second overall pick this past June – has been as good or better than advertised. He’s notched double-figures in every game but two this season, with a dozen 20-point performances so far – including his last two, doubling-up with 20 points and 10 assists in a recent win over the Heat. He’s averaging 6.5 assists per game, more than twice as many as his next-highest competitor (Darius Garland, 3.1). Dillon Brooks, the 45th overall pick in 2017, is having a career season and currently third on the squad in scoring. The former Oregon star has six 20-point outings of his own and comes to town on a bit of heater – averaging 19.4ppg over his last five games. The Cavaliers top pick this past June, Darius Garland, has handed out at least five assists in four straight games, the longest stretch for a Cleveland rookie since Donald Sloan back in April 2012. Garland finished with just seven points on Wednesday, but was very good the previous contest – netting 20 points against Toronto, going 7-of-14 from the floor, 4-of-8 from long-distance. Collin Sexton has been even better – netting at least 20 points in three of his last four games, including a 23-point effort in Wednesday’s win over Charlotte, going 10-of-14 from the floor, the best shooting game of his career. The Young Bull also canned his first eight shot attempts – the first Cavalier to do so since Kyrie Irving in 2016.