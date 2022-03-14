Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Clippers

Home, Sweet Home

After wrapping up their three-game road trip on Saturday night in Chicago, the Wine & Gold return for some well-earned home cookin’ – beginning with a Monday night matchup against the Clippers to tip off a five-game homestand.

As they try to get healthy for the season’s final push, the Cavaliers (38-29) have been trying to right the ship, having dropped seven of their last 10, including a pair of double-digit losses this weekend in Miami and Chicago. Cleveland remains just a game up on Toronto for the coveted 6th-seed in the East.

The Clippers (36-24) are also trying to reach the postseason despite a spate of injuries – including the knee injury that’s sidelined Kawhi Leonard all season the elbow injury that’s shelved Paul George since December. L.A. has dropped three of its last five outings, but got back on track on Sunday night in Detroit.

Playing again without Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert, and with Lauri Markkanen as a late scratch with a sore right ankle, the Cavaliers lost Rajon Rondo for the night after he turned his ankle following an Ayo Dosunmu close-out in the third quarter.

Darius Garland bounced back from a rough first half to lead Cleveland with 25 points – going 2-for-12 from the floor before intermission and 7-for-12 for 19 points afterward while leading the squad with seven assists.

Evan Mobley followed up with 17 points, going 8-of-17 from the floor to go with seven boards and a pair of blocks and Kevin Love, who moved into the starting lineup in the absence of Markkanen, doubled-up with 10 points and team-high 11 rebounds.

The Clippers wrap up a quick three-game road trip of their own on Monday night after evening up on Sunday in Motown – getting a game-high 31 points from Marcus Morris Sr. and a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double from Ivaca Zubac. Luke Kennard, who leads the league in three-point percentage at .458, chipped in with 16 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers close out the month of March with eight of their last 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – beginning with the five-game homestand that sees them welcome the Sixers on Wednesday, followed by a weekend back-to-back against Denver and Detroit before wrapping up one week from tonight against LeBron and the Lakers.