Three Keys: Cavaliers at Clippers

The Wine & Gold’s West Coast trip rolls on with the squad in desperate need of a win. That’ll be a tall order when they walk into Staples Center for a Sunday night matchup against the heavyweight Clippers in the first of a back-to-back to wrap up the roadie.
The Cavaliers dropped their sixth straight when they fell to the Blazers on Friday night – with Portland jumping out to a huge lead and barely looking back from there in a familiar storyline from Cleveland’s previous defeat in Denver. J.B. Bickerstaff’s banged-up and road-weary squad has now dropped eight of nine and fell to 3-10 on the road.
After dropping two straight after Paul George’s injury, the Clippers have bounced back to win their last two – dropping the T-Wolves and Bulls on the road before returning to L.A. where they tip off a six-game homestand against the Cavs on Sunday night.
The Clippers have taken eight of the last nine against Cleveland – including a one-sided win on February 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Tyronn Lue’s return as a visiting head coach.
The Cavs wrap up the trip tomorrow night against the Warriors in their first-ever visit to the Chase Center in San Francisco.
In the Clip’s 121-99 win over the Cavs earlier this month, Paul George was almost unstoppable, going 8-of-9 from long-distance and 13-of-20 from the floor overall to finish with 36 points in 34 minutes.
But George has been sidelined with a foot injury, leaving Kawhi Leonard – who’s not a bad guy for the job – to pick up the slack.
Leonard, who added 24 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting from the floor in the win over Cleveland, comes in on a tear, too – averaging 34.5 points per over his last two, shooting 59 percent and an even 50 percent from long-range.
The Cavs aren’t alone, but the Klaw certainly has feasted on Cleveland over the years – winning 15 of 18 with eight 20-point games, two 30-point games and a pair of 40-point showings in the mix.
Rookie Isaac Okoro has taken his lumps throughout the year, including that night earlier this month against Leonard – who also held the 20-year-old to just two points on 1-for-5 shooting.
After notching double-figure scoring in the first two games of the trip, the No. 5 overall pick this past November took one on the chin on Friday night in Portland, missing his single shot attempt in 27 minutes of work.
With the free agent acquisition of Serge Ibaka, last year’s starter Ivica Zubac was moved to the bench – a move that’s paid off handsomely for the Clippers.
The duo’s been good all year, and L.A.’s win in Cleveland on February 3 was a perfect microcosm.
In that win, Ibaka was 6-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from long-distance, to go with four boards, three assists and a pair of blocks. Zubac came off the bench to double-up with 10 points, a game-high 16 rebounds and three swats of his own.
Andre Drummond struggled in that contest – finishing with 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting to go with five boards; Jarrett Allen came off the bench - chipping in with seven points, nine boards, five assists and a pair of blocks.
Allen has been very good on the trip, netting double-figure scoring in all three games – including an 18-point, 10-rebound effort in Denver and a 22-point night on Friday in Portland.
Drummond doubled-up with 15 points and 14 boards in the roadie opener last week in Phoenix, but he’s been in a funk over the last two – averaging 6.0 points and 5.5 boards against Denver and Portland.