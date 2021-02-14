Three Keys: Cavaliers at Clippers

Key: Back to Cali 1 of 3 The Wine & Gold’s West Coast trip rolls on with the squad in desperate need of a win. That’ll be a tall order when they walk into Staples Center for a Sunday night matchup against the heavyweight Clippers in the first of a back-to-back to wrap up the roadie. The Cavaliers dropped their sixth straight when they fell to the Blazers on Friday night – with Portland jumping out to a huge lead and barely looking back from there in a familiar storyline from Cleveland’s previous defeat in Denver. J.B. Bickerstaff’s banged-up and road-weary squad has now dropped eight of nine and fell to 3-10 on the road. After dropping two straight after Paul George’s injury, the Clippers have bounced back to win their last two – dropping the T-Wolves and Bulls on the road before returning to L.A. where they tip off a six-game homestand against the Cavs on Sunday night. The Clippers have taken eight of the last nine against Cleveland – including a one-sided win on February 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Tyronn Lue’s return as a visiting head coach. The Cavs wrap up the trip tomorrow night against the Warriors in their first-ever visit to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Key: Klaw v. CLE 2 of 3 In the Clip’s 121-99 win over the Cavs earlier this month, Paul George was almost unstoppable, going 8-of-9 from long-distance and 13-of-20 from the floor overall to finish with 36 points in 34 minutes. But George has been sidelined with a foot injury, leaving Kawhi Leonard – who’s not a bad guy for the job – to pick up the slack. Leonard, who added 24 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting from the floor in the win over Cleveland, comes in on a tear, too – averaging 34.5 points per over his last two, shooting 59 percent and an even 50 percent from long-range. The Cavs aren’t alone, but the Klaw certainly has feasted on Cleveland over the years – winning 15 of 18 with eight 20-point games, two 30-point games and a pair of 40-point showings in the mix. Rookie Isaac Okoro has taken his lumps throughout the year, including that night earlier this month against Leonard – who also held the 20-year-old to just two points on 1-for-5 shooting. After notching double-figure scoring in the first two games of the trip, the No. 5 overall pick this past November took one on the chin on Friday night in Portland, missing his single shot attempt in 27 minutes of work.