Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Going Green

After having their four-game run halted on Wednesday night, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad got right back into the win column on Friday – and look to keep it rolling as the Celtics roll in for the first of two meetings in three days.

The Celtics roll in after winning an overtime thriller on Friday night. The Wine & Gold coasted to victory to even their mark on the homestand.

Cleveland was stingy in the first stanza on Friday night, but completely clamped down on Detroit after intermission – holding the Pistons to 11 points in the third period and running their fourth-quarter edge to 27 before Coach Bickerstaff emptied the bench.

Still without the services of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – and after losing Lamar Stevens to an ankle injury in the first half on Friday – the Cavaliers were led by Darius Garland, who finished with a game-high 21 points, going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc, adding seven assists and a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio both had strong nights off the bench – Cedi finishing with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting and Rubio leading both teams with nine assists and five steals.

Evan Mobley outdueled Cade Cunningham – finishing with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including both triples he attempted, adding seven boards, a pair of steals and three blocked shots.

The Celtics come to town having dropped a shorthanded Bucks team – playing without both Giannis and Khris Middleton – in overtime on Friday night in Boston. Dennis Schroder had a monster night – leading both teams with 38 points, including eight of his team’s 14 points in the extra session.

The 6-6 Celtics remain in town and will face the Cavs again on Monday night – with Cleveland wrapping up its four-game homestand before heading to Brooklyn on Wednesday.