Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Sunday Showdown

On Sunday night, the Wine & Gold get a chance for some redemption and revenge – taking on a Bulls team that demolished them in the preseason opener last week.

The Cavaliers dropped a tight contest to the Pacers on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – with Indiana holding Cleveland to just 16 points in the third quarter and pulling away down the stretch. Rookie Evan Mobley was 3-of-5 from the floor, but the other four starters were a combined 8-for-33 as the Cavs fell to 1-2 in the preseason.

After blasting the Cavaliers last Tuesday night at the United Center – running out to a 48-point second-half lead – the Bulls crushed the Pelicans for their second straight 36-point victory – with Zach LaVine leading Chicago with 21 points and Lonzo Ball chipping in with 19 on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

After tonight’s matchup with the Bulls, the Cavaliers play just one more exhibition contest – on Friday night in Indiana – before the 2021-22 regular season tips off five nights later in Memphis.