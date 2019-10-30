Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Key: Running of the Bulls 1 of 3 After getting their first win of the season on Saturday night against Indiana, the Cavaliers dropped their second-straight road contest – falling to the Bucks on Monday night in Milwaukee. The Wine & Gold trailed by just five points early in the fourth quarter before the heavyweight Bucks pulled away late. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson each doubled-up as six Cavaliers finished in double-figures. Cleveland held Giannis Antetokounmpo to just 14 points – his lowest scoring output since last January – but the Bucks got a combined 37 points from George Hill and Pat Connaughton off the bench. On Wednesday night, it’s another Central Division matchup as the Chicago Bulls make their first visit of the season. The Bulls have dropped two straight – including a seven-point loss on Monday night in New York. In that defeat, the Bulls built up an 18-point first half lead and were up by eight with 3:33 to play before the Knicks closed the game on a 15-0 run to stun Chicago, which comes to town with a 1-3 mark. In their last meeting – late last January at the United Center – the Cavaliers dropped the Bulls by three, knocking down 13 triples and featuring five players who tallied at least 14 points in the win.

Key: Zach's Back 2 of 3 After being shut down at the end of last season with knee issues, Zach LaVine looks like his old self after Chicago’s first four games – leading the Bulls in scoring (21.3 ppg) and assists (4.5 apg). After dropping 37 points on the Grizzlies for the Bulls’ lone win of the season, the former Slam Dunk Contest winner struggled in a loss to Toronto. He bounced back with a team-high 21-point effort in Monday’s loss. The former UCLA star has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five meetings with the Wine & Gold and doubled-up with 17 points and 12 boards in the most recent matchup. LaVine will lock horns primarily with another Young Bull on Wednesday night – taking on Collin Sexton, who’s coming off a team-high 18 points in Monday’s loss to the Bucks. Dating back to late last season, the former No. 8 overall pick has now tallied at least 16 points in 20 straight games and scored in double-figures in 26 straight. This year, he’s shooting 43 percent from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the arc. Sexton has been up and down in four meetings against the Bulls – averaging 19.5 ppg in two of those contests while failing to net double-figures in two more, with Chicago holding him to 6-of-26 shooting.