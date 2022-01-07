Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Blazers

Go West, Young Men

After wrapping up a three-game homestand to start the calendar year, the Wine & Gold hit the road for their final West Coast trip of the season – traveling to Portland to face off against Anfernee Simons and the Blazers on Friday night.

Both teams come into the game needing to reverse some recent fortunes. The Cavs have dropped five of their previous seven, including a close decision on Tuesday night against Memphis. The Blazers have dropped five of six and 12 of their last 15 since the start of December.

In Cleveland’s final loss before embarking on the six-gamer, Ja Morant sealed the deal with a late bucket and steal in the closing seconds, spoiling Darius Garland’s return as the Cavs continue to get non-injured players back from the health and safety protocol.

Garland led both teams in the loss, finishing with 27 points and 10 assists, going 9-for-26 from the floor, committing just a single miscue in 35 minutes of work.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting, adding a game-high 12 rebounds to go with a team-best three blocks. And Kevin Love notched his third double-double in the last four outings – finishing with 18 points and 10 boards in 29 minutes off the bench.

The Blazers are coming off a tough home loss to Miami, rallying back from a 19-point deficit before the Heat pulled away late. In their previous outing, Portland snapped a four-game skid with a wild 136-131 home win over the Hawks, with Anfernee Simons going off for a career-best 43 points, offsetting a 56-point explosion by Trae Young.

Portland is without both Damian Lillard (abdomen) and CJ McCollum (lung), but Simons has averaged 35.5ppg over his last two outings and Norman Powell, who’s been good all season, is averaging 24.0ppg over his last four.

After taking on the Blazers tonight, the Cavaliers travel to Cali for a pair – facing the Warriors (and possibly Klay Thompson) on Sunday followed by a Monday night meeting in Sacramento. Cleveland closes out the trip with stops in Utah (Wednesday), San Antonio (Friday) and Oklahoma City (Saturday) before returning home for an MLK Day matchup with the Nets.