CavsHQ - January 29, 2020

On tonight's edition of CavsHQ, there was a special replay of the Cavs 4-overtime game against the L.A. Lakers that took place on January 29th, 1980 at the Richfield coliseum 40 years ago today.

Listen in as our 50th Season Anniversary celebration continues, marking the 40th anniversary of one of the most famous regular season games in Cavaliers history, a 154-153 FOUR Overtime victory over Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Jim Chones, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Enjoy hearing all 4 overtimes that played in tonight's broadcast, as for the first time ever, the actual play by play of that game was heard and featured on the Weekly Cavs HQ Show on WTAM 1100 and the Cavs Radio Network!

Mike Snyder hosted this evening's show and longtime Cavs Legend, play by play voice Joe Tait called one of his five most memorable games of the 3,300 he called in his 39 seasons.