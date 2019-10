The Cavaliers flagship show returned on Monday, September 30 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito check in from Cavs Media Day to chat with Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr, General Manager Koby Altman, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr., and Assistant Coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

