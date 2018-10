The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ presented by AT&T, returned on Monday, October 29 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, we replay Monday's Cavs GM Koby Altman's media availability, and hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Cavs Legend Campy Russell to discuss Acting Head Coach Larry Drew.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive