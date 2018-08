The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Sunday, August 26 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Listen to Sunday's episode of CavsHQ as we flash back to an interview Mike Snyder had with Cavs legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas from the night before his jersey was retired.

