The Cava-List: 50th Season Legends

All-Time Honorees 1 of 10 Some of the most important names in Cavaliers history -- those reserved for immortality in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- were honored by a sold-out crowd, with some powerful words delivered by one that fraternity's greats: Brad Daugherty.

Wall of Honor 2 of 10 At the unveiling of the Cavaliers "Wall of Honor" recognizing some of the team's greatest legends -- including John Johnson, Hot Rod Williams, Hall of Famers Wayne Embry and Bill Fitch -- a memorable ceremony is capped by a special (and very emotional) presentation to the franchise's founding father: Nick Mileti.

One for All, All for One 3 of 10 Another group of Cavalier greats are inducted into the team's "Wall of Honor" including Barry Clemens, Jim Chones, Jim Cleamons, Rowland Garrett and Campy Russell.

Richfield Legends 4 of 10 As the Cavaliers' 50th season celebration rolled on, the team recognized some of the greats from the Richfield Coliseum, including Lenny, Wilkens, Craig Ehlo, Larry Nance and Tyrone Hill

Price is Right 5 of 10 This lucky fan gets the surprise of a lifetime from one of the greatest Cavaliers to ever don the jersey.

A Czar is Born 6 of 10 The Cavaliers recognized one of the most prolific head coaches in team history -- the Czar of the Telestrator, Mike Fratello.

90s Bash 7 of 10 A trio of some Cavalier greats from the early days of Gund Arena: Cedric Henderson, Lamond Murray and Wesley Person.

The Great Tait 8 of 10 Still considered "The Voice of the Cavaliers," the one-and-only Joe Tait takes a bow.

Express Yourself 9 of 10 A triumvirate of Cavalier legends from the new era of the Wine & Gold -- Ira Newble, Larry Hughes and Daniel "Booby" Gibson.