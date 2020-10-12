Mock Draft Monday - October 12

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Avviv Date Published: October 9

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Avviv Deni Avdija, a former Most Valuable Player of the FIBA Under-20 European Championship, should be the first non-American international prospect to come off the board. He's a 19-year-old Israeli who performed well for Maccabi Tel Aviv in games leading up to the season being suspended — and then again after the season resumed. At 6-9, he's tall enough to play power forward and skilled enough to play on the wing. And his shooting has noticeably improved. So, according to most evaluators, Avdija now projects as a likely top-five pick — one who would actually be a nice fit in Cleveland with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton in the backcourt.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Avviv Date Published: October 6

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 2, Indiana Pacers (via Golden State) - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 4, New York Knicks (via Chicago) - Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State University No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv The New York Knicks trading up and targeting Haliburton at No. 4 could allow Deni Avdija to be there for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though their roster may look different a year from now, his versatility fits the current lineup. Avdija would give Cleveland an interchangeable forward who can play on and off the ball with his ability to handle in transition or pick-and-rolls, catch-and-shoot and cut. His foot speed doesn't pop on defense, but competitiveness helps Avdija compensate, and the Cavaliers should ultimately value his professionalism, reputable work ethic, effort and low-maintenance presence.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic Obi Toppin, University of Dayton Date Published: September 3

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Avviv No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton The two names I’ve gotten most often when asking around about the Cavaliers are Avdija, who went No. 4 here, and Toppin. That certainly doesn’t mean those are the only two names they’re considering. And again, I don’ think any team has made anything resembling a final decision on even what its board looks like, let alone how it is going to utilize a specific pick. But both of those names also make sense in the grand scheme. Avidja would bring a degree of playmaking that is necessary to a team with two scoring guards running the show in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. In Toppin, the Cavs would get an elite-level screen-and-roll big who can pop, short-roll or get all the way to the basket. Pairing him with Drummond would give the Cavs’ young guards a ton of options on offense. Defense? That’s another question entirely, and the Cavs continue to build one of the worst defenses in league history, as they’ve finished in dead last each of the last two seasons.