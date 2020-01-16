Where in the World is Whammer?

Players like Mark Price and Larry Nance, Sr. were popular in the 1990’s, and so too was a sunglass-waring polar bear who roamed the sidelines they played on. Whammer has reappeared this season for the Cavs 50th Season celebration and made a special appearance at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Thursday. He was there to visit with the fifth grade class from Carylwood Intermediate School in Bedford, who were on-site as part of the Cavs Read to Achieve program, presented by Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the PowerHouse and Scream Team talked to the group about other fond memories from the 90’s, including the popular computer game turned TV show, “Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?” That afternoon, the kids became detectives to figure out where in the world Whammer could be.

The students were broken up into groups and had to work as teams to complete basketball relays in order to determine the region, state, and popular landmark where Whammer was in the United States. The entertainers were at each station to help the teams along and cheer on the groups.

After finding Whammer, the kids were further entertained by a performance by the PowerHouse and Scream Team to wrap up their fun afternoon.

ABOUT READ TO ACHIEVE

Presented by Cleveland-Cliffs

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio through reading activities, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.