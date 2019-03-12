Wine & Gold Lyrical Lesson

Music could be heard playing throughout Cleveland Clinic Courts on Tuesday, but it wasn’t the usual tunes that play during player workouts. Instead, it was well-known songs from popular kids movies, playing specifically for Cleveland-area elementary school students. A group of first through fifth graders from George Washington Carver School spent the afternoon at the Courts as part of the Cavaliers “Read to Achieve” program, working on their lyrical knowledge.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad was joined by members of the Cavaliers Girls and Scream Team to lead the kids through a fun music game competition. The students were divided into groups, where they played “Name That Tune” and “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” based on songs they heard. One of the most well-known and recognized songs was of course “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

The afternoon wrapped up with more music: a performance from the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team, and the kids having a chance to show their own moves.

All of the kids left well-versed and with a Cavs swag bag and tickets for an upcoming Cavs game.

About Read to Achieve

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio through reading activities, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.