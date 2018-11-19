First Graders 'Travel' with the Cavs

There is a lot of travel involved in the NBA: players get called for traveling; teams travel to away games. On Monday, November 19, a lucky group of Cleveland youngsters had their own chance to ‘travel’ with the Cavaliers.

The focus of this month’s Read to Achieve program was travel and the first grade class at Riverside School in Cleveland was selected to make a Wine & Gold trip to Cleveland Clinic Courts. Once there, the kids were joined by members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team to read “Let’s Find Fred” by Steve Lenton. The readers took a trip through Garden City to help find Fred the Panda, who left the zoo in search of an adventure.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event. More: Cavs in the Community.

After Fred was located, the Cavalier Girls and Scream Teamers led the kids through a word game relay race where they found letters to form travel words that they had read in the book.

Of course no trip would be complete without souvenirs: all the first graders took home a Cavs swag bag to remember their Wine & Gold visit.

About Read to Achieve:

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio through reading activities, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.