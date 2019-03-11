The National Wheelchair Basketball Association championship tournaments coming to Tallmadge

TALLMADGE, OHIO – Some of the best wheelchair basketball players in the country will be in Tallmadge to compete for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) championships, March 15-17th and March 22-24th.

Thirty-two teams from all across the country will play in the tournaments at the Tallmadge Recreation Center across the two weekends. The NWBA expects more than 400 people to travel to the area to take part in the tournaments.

“This is a natural evolution from the local tournaments we’ve hosted,” said Will Waller, NWBA Board Member. “We are excited to build upon the relationships we have developed in the local community and fulfill the demand and interest to have more wheelchair basketball programming here.”

The NWBA is in its 70th full season. The organization was originally founded to support veterans returning from World War II. Military veterans continue to make up the core membership of the organization.

“We want people to know that they are going to see elite athletes competing in both competitions,” continued Waller. “They will be blown away by the combination of finesse and strength that our athletes use in maneuvering their chairs to gain advantage.”

The tournaments’ title sponsor is Toyota, and locally they are receiving support from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Clinic. The Sports Alliance of Greater Akron provided assistance in locating the tournament venue, as well as helping to secure hotel rooms for athletes and staff visiting during the event.

The Division II tournament kicks off the back-to-back weekends of play on March 15-17. The Division I tournament is March 22-24. Both events are open to the public and games begin at 10:30am.

About the National Wheelchair Basketball Association:

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) is comprised of over 200 wheelchair basketball teams across twenty-two conferences. The NWBA was founded in 1948, and today consists of eight divisions including: Division I, Division II, Division III, Women’s Division, Intercollegiate Men’s Division and Intercollegiate Women’s Division, as well as Junior 10’ (Varsity) and Junior Prep Divisions. Learn more at nwba.org or contact Will Waller – will@nwba.com.

About the Sports Alliance of Greater Akron:

The Sports Alliance of Greater Akron is a division of the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau. Working with dozens of local and national groups annually, its mission is to market Akron and Summit County as the ideal destination to host sporting events or competitions. Learn more at playakron.com or contact Brittany Wigman – bwigman@visitakron-summit.org