Exum and CC Compete ... In Math

There was a hard-fought competition on the hardwood on Wednesday. But it wasn’t the type of basketball that typically is played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This time, the court was a NBA Math Hoops game brought to life, featuring a faceoff between Cavs player Dante Exum and mascot Sir C.C.

Exum and CC each captained a team made up of students from Kenneth W. Clement Boys’ Leadership Academy in a NBA Math Hoops Live contest. The boys participate in the Cavs Math Hoops program, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans. The practice court at the FieldHouse was set up like the actual NBA Math Hoops game board, with numbers placed on each side of the court. The students had to complete math problems that resulted in Exum and C.C. taking shots on the floor.

After the game, Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad spoke with Exum and the kids about how math applies to life and basketball.

About NBA Math Hoops

presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

The Cavaliers and Learn Fresh are proud to deliver NBA Math Hoops, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, to students and educators throughout Ohio. NBA Math Hoops ties math education to the game of basketball and the current statistics of the NBA/WNBA’s biggest stars. The program is centered around a board game, mobile app and 12-lesson curriculum that is tied to the Common Core State Standards for mathematics and 21st Century Learning Skills. Participants use the program regularly in the classroom and after-school programs and take part in special team-sponsored events including a Tip-off Clinic for educators and State Championship for outstanding students. Each year, one student from Ohio is also selected to participate in the NBA Math Hoops National Championship.

The program includes over 100 sites and partners in the region, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain County, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Columbus After-School All-Stars, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ohio Afterschool Network, Open Doors Academy and more. Nationally, over 30,000 students participate in the program, showing consistent mathematical and social-emotional gains on an annual study analyzed by the American Institutes for Research.