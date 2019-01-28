Jr. Wheelchair Cavs Update

The Jr. Wheelchair Cavaliers keep rolling! The team finished second at the 2019 Junior Division Regional Qualifier held this past weekend in Ft. Wayne, IN. The Cavs racked up wins versus the Motor City WHEELZ (Michigan), MFB Pacers (Michigan) and LWRSA Hawks (Illinois). In Sunday’s Championship game the team played tough, but couldn’t hold off the Cincinnati Dragons (Ohio). The Cavs overall season record stands at (16-4). Next up, the 2019 Conference Tournament in Milwaukee, WI at the end of February.