Congratulations to the Jr. Wheelchair Cavaliers for finishing first at the Athletes Unlimited Wheelchair Basketball Tournament this weekend in Southfield, MI. The team did not lose a game, beating a very good Cincinnati Dragons team twice in the process. What a great moment for the players, coaches and parents. All their hard work and time in the gym has finally paid off. That brings the Jr. Cavs overall season record to 13 wins and 2 losses.