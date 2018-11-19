Jr. Wheelchair Cavs Update - November 19, 2018

The Jr. Wheelchair Cavs finished in second place at the Cincinnati Dragons Invitational Tournament held this past weekend. The team finished with a 4-1 record. Their only loss of the tournament came in the Championship game to Cincinnati (55-52). That brings their overall record to 8-2. It’s the best start by any Jr. Wheelchair Cavs team since inception in 2010. Congratulations to the coaching staff (Lexi, Brian and Alex) and the players (Evan, Gabe, Isaiah, Elijah, Jeff, Tommy, Ryan, and Conner) for their hard work and dedication. Go CAVS!