Jr. Wheelchair Cavs Update - November 5, 2018

November 5, 2018
Nov 05, 2018

The Junior Wheelchair Cavaliers traveled to Ft. Wayne, IN this past weekend where they started the 2018-2019 season with three straight wins. Leading the way for the Jr. Cavs were Evan (#23), Gabe (#14) and Isaiah (#3). On Sunday morning the team had a semifinal matchup versus the Lakeshore Lakers (Alabama). The Jr. Cavs fought hard until the end only losing by two points (52-50) in overtime. The team showed great resolve overcoming the loss and winning their final game (44-20) against the Jr. Pacers (Michigan) to claim 3rd place.

The Jr. Cavs next tournament is in Richmond, KY in two weeks. Good Luck Cavs!

