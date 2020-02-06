January Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners Announced

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. December’s winner was Jessica Chmura, a second grade co-teacher and intervention specialist at Bluestone Elementary School in Euclid, where she works with her team to analyze data to support student achievement. She works hard to build trust and positive relationships with all students in the school and is willing to help her colleagues at a moment’s notice.

Ms. Chmura was treated to a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Moondog, who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use towards her classroom. Ms. Chmura also received tickets and passes for complimentary food and beverage in the Westfield Champions Club to the January 23rd Cavs game, where she was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. December’s winner was Averie Crowe, a kindergartner at Renwood Elementary School in Parma, where she has mastered her reading and math goals. She is helpful and respectful to everyone she encounters and sees the best in everyone.

Ahmaad and Moondog surprised Averie at school to present her with tickets and passes for complimentary food and beverage in the Westfield Champions Club to the Cavs game on January 25th, where she was honored at center court. She will also receive a pizza party for her class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.