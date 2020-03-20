February Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners Announced

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. February’s winner was Shawna Michaels, K-8 Technology Coordinator & Integration Specialist at St. Anselm School in Chesterland, where she always goes above and beyond working on school projects and helping all students, faculty, and staff. Ms. Michaels coordinates MAP testing throughout the school and all grades have measured progressively forward with her coaching. She also volunteers on numerous committees and leads multiple clubs at school, such as Coding Club, Technology Club and Robotics Club.

Ms. Michaels was treated to a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Moondog, who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use towards her classroom. Ms. Michaels also received tickets and passes for complimentary food and beverage in the Westfield Champions Club to the February 26th Cavs game, where she was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. February’s winner was Charles Kealy, an eighth grader at St. Rita School in Solon, where he is known for always having a positive attitude and being a leader both inside and outside of the classroom. Charles constantly works at his grades and strives to be the best student he can academically be, while also helping his classmates when they need it. He is also an ambassador for St. Rita and is involved in multiple CYO sports.

Ahmaad and Moondog surprised Charles at school to present him with tickets and passes for complimentary food and beverage in the Westfield Champions Club to the Cavs game on February 29th, where he was honored at center court. Charles will also receive a pizza party for his class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.