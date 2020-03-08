Gottlieb Celebrates IWD with 75 Girls at Clinic

Before facing Becky Hammon and the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night, Cavs assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb started her International Women’s Day with 75 local female athletes. The first female coach in the history of the Cavs organization, Gottlieb took part in the Cavs Academy All-Girls Basketball Clinic Sunday afternoon. She provided not only instruction but inspiration as well. Gottlieb was joined at the clinic by FOX Sports Ohio sideline reporter Angel Gray and members of the Cavs Better Halves.

Seventy-five girls ages 7-17 participated in the sold-out clinic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, first working on fundamental basketball skills then applying what they learned in a scrimmage. Gottlieb, Gray and the Better Halves joined the girls to work on passing, dribbling, and proper shooting form.

Gottlieb also spoke to the girls about her path to the NBA and offered advice such as don’t be afraid to lead. She also pointed out that not one but two women would be on the sidelines of Sunday night’s game, which all of the participating girls received tickets to.

“When you’re here tonight, look at me on the Cavs bench and Becky on the Spurs bench, and think about how anything is possible, that you can do anything you want to.”

The girls also heard from Nike Game Growers Casey and Lauren, who spoke to the group about how they can get and stay involved in sports as they grow up.

The Cavs Academy Youth Sports Clinic was part of the Jr. NBA Her Time To Play (HTTP), a national initiative dedicated to helping girls and women participate, connect, collaborate and actively engage with basketball. Sunday’s clinic was fourth of five all-girls clinics hosted by Cavs Academy since 2018, with the final all-girls 3v3 clinic being held at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Saturday, March 21st. For more information and to register, visit CavsYouth.com.