Third Graders Motivated to Become Fit

Every athlete knows the importance of staying motivated, whether it be internally or externally driven. The third grade class from Bolton Elementary in Cleveland learned about motivation first-hand thanks to the Cavaliers Fit as a Pro program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle. The kids spent Wednesday afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts, where they were motivated by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the Scream Team and PowerHouse.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

After a conversation on motivation and a demonstration on how inspiration can help during a workout, the third graders were split up into groups for a fun motivation challenge.

Helped by members of the entertainment teams, each group was charged with demonstrating how they would motivate their friends and classmates to be Fit as a Pro. The groups covered agility, coordination, flexibility and muscles. Armed with props like hula hoops, frisbees, foam rollers and medicine balls, the kids showed how they can not only get fit themselves, but how they can also encourage others to do the same.

Their afternoon wrapped up with a lively performance from the Scream Team and PowerHouse.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual

In association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness activities, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.