Fifth Graders Keep It Moving with Cavs

It is More Movement December in the Cavaliers Fit as a Pro program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, and one Cleveland-area class had the chance to keep it moving with a special visit to Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The fifth grade class from International Newcomers Academy at Thomas Jefferson spent Wednesday afternoon at the Cavs practice facility, where they moved with the pros. The kids were joined by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team.

The entertainers spoke with the students about the importance of movement at all ages before leading them through an interactive activity where the kids came up with movement alternatives to sitting in place. The group also got up and moving to popular line dances.

The kids also participated in a movement scavenger hunt, where they had to find movement words located throughout the gym and then actually act out the movement.

The afternoon wrapped up with a performance by the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team before the kids all left with cool Cavs swag bags to take home with them.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.