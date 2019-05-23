Community Run: Back to School Edition Coming to Cleveland on August 17

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters are once again teaming up with Hermes Road Racing to host the fourth annual Cavaliers and Monsters Community Run, a 5K & 1 Mile Walk, on Saturday, August 17th. The back to school road race will give participants a chance to positively impact school-aged children across Cleveland. Participants are encouraged to bring new school supplies to the Community Run, which will be donated to Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Project ACT, for local children in need for the start of the new school year. The Cavaliers Community Foundation and Monsters Community Foundation will match the amount of items donated at the run in order to increase the amount of school supplies being given to area children.

Proceeds from this family-friendly event will benefit Cavaliers Community Foundation and Monsters Community Foundation.

The 5K run and 1 mile walk with both start at Gateway Plaza, outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and will take participants on a tour of downtown. The route will end at Gateway Plaza for a post-race party and awards presentation that will include prizes for winners in all age categories. The post-race plaza party will feature fun, family-friendly activities including Cavs and Monsters entertainment teams, the Cavs All For Fun Tour, presented by Medical Mutual, and the Monsters Summer Tour, presented by Cedar Point.

All participants in both the run and walk will receive:

Exclusive participant dri-fit t-shirt (youth and adult sizing)



Exclusive finisher’s medal



B-Tag chip timing



Post-race snacks and water



Two tickets to a select 2019 October/November Cavs game



Two tickets to a select 2019 October/November Monsters game

Register now to save!

Runners and walkers can take advantage of the special early bird pricing ($30 adults, $20 kids 12 & under) through May 31st. Registration is available online at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

About Project ACT:

Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Project ACT provides instructional and support services to children currently residing in temporary emergency shelters, traditional housing and doubled-up students staying with other families due to loss of housing, economic hardship or other similar situations. A holistic and comprehensive approach is used to deliver the services necessary to facilitate the homeless child’s transition into school and to ensure the child’s success and ongoing participation in the educational system. Support services include everything necessary to accomplish the goal of meeting students' physical, social and emotional needs, and empowering parents to support their children in this endeavor. For more information: http://clevelandmetroschools.org/Page/394