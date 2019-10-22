Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The National Basketball Association, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse seek to foster a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable sports and entertainment experience in which:
The arena staff has been trained to intervene when necessary to help ensure that the above expectations are met, and guests are encouraged to report any inappropriate behavior to the nearest usher, security guard, or guest services staff member. Guests who choose not to adhere to this Code of Conduct will be subject to penalty including, but not limited to, ejection without refund, revocation of their season tickets, and/or prevention from attending future games. They may also be in violation of local ordinances resulting in possible arrest and prosecution.
The NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse thank you for adhering to the provisions of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.