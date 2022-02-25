Cavaliers guard/forward Caris LeVert will be OUT approximately one to two weeks with a right foot sprain. An MRI administered yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. LeVert will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will be OUT tonight at Detroit with low back soreness. Garland will undergo treatment and rehabilitation over the next couple of days and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.