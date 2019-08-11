Report: Bagley withdraws from Team USA

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has withdrawn from Team USA's training camp to prepare for the upcoming NBA season, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Sunday.

Bagley, who averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds last seasons as a rookie, is the latest dropout in what has been a chaotic lead up to the FIBA World Cup for Team USA, winners of the past two competitions. Only five veterans remain from the 35-player pool that participated in Team USA's mini camp in 2018.

The World Cup begins Aug. 31 in China and concludes on Sept. 15, just five weeks before the start of the NBA regular season.