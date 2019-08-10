Around The League
Report: Michael Beasley reaches deal with Pistons

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Aug 10, 2019 10:55 PM ET

Michael Beasley has averaged 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds during his 11 seasons in the NBA.

Michael Beasley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Beasley, 30, most recently played in China after opening the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, who dealt him to the Clippers on Feb. 7. But he was waived two days later ahead of the trade deadline.

Beasley averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 games with the Lakers, while playing the fewest minutes of his career.

This will represent Beasley's eighth different NBA stop since the Miami Heat made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft.

