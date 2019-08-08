Rosters Announced for USA Exhibition Game

LAS VEGAS (Aug. 9, 2019) - USA Basketball today announced the rosters for the Aug. 9 USA White versus USA Blue exhibition game that will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PDT. NBA TV will televise the USA intrasquad exhibition and the game will also be streamed live on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/nba.

Featured on the 15-member USA Blue Team are USA National Team World Cup training camp members Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); and Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls). Additionally, USA Select Team members De'Aaron Fox(Sacramento Kings) and Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets) will suit up for the USA Blue, while USA National Team members Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) and Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) will attend but will not play due to injuries.

The 11-member USA White Team includes Select Team players Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); John Collins (Atlanta Hawks); Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks); Torrey Craig (Denver Nuggets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs). Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) will miss the exhibition because of an eye-infection.

The USA National Team coaching staff features USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who served ashead coach of USA Basketball's six 2017-19 World Cup Qualifying Teams and the gold medalist 2017 USA AmeriCup Team, will serve as head coach of the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who was head coach of the 2015 U.S. Pan American Games Team,will serve as the USA Select Team assistant coach.

Following Friday's intrasquad exhibition, selected USA World Cup Team finalists will take a short break and will reassemble in Los Angeles to train Aug. 13-15 and play an exhibition contest versus FIBA's No. 2 world ranked team, Spain, at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Aug. 16 (7 p.m. PDT).