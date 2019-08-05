2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup
19 athletes attending Canada senior men's national team training camp

Seven NBA players include Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk

Aug 5, 2019 12:39 PM ET

Cory Joseph averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers in 2018-19.

TORONTO -- Canada Basketball is pleased to announce the 19 athletes attending the Senior Men’s National Team training camp on August 5-6 ahead of exhibition play and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

Canada will open exhibition play with a two-game series against Nigeria.  The Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto will host Team Canada on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET before the team travels to Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg for a game on Friday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT.  Tickets for Toronto and Winnipeg are on sale now.

Following the Canadian exhibition games, Team Canada will travel to Australia for a five-game exhibition series against Australia (August 16-17), New Zealand (August 20-21) and the United States of America (August 26).  Tickets for these games are on sale now from Ticketek.

2019 Senior Men's National Team Training Camp Attendees

NamePositionHeightHometownPrevious / Current Club
R.J. Barrett*Guard6'7”Mississauga, ONNew York Knicks
Aaron BestGuard6'4”Scarborough, ONRiesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)
Khem BirchCentre6'9”Montreal, QCOrlando Magic
Chris BoucherCentre6'10”Montreal, QCToronto Raptors
Oshae BrissettForward6’8”Mississauga, ONToronto Raptors
Melvin EjimForward6'6"Toronto, ONBaloncesto Málaga (Spain)
Brady HeslipGuard6’2”Burlington, ONIstanbul BBSK (Turkey)
Cory JosephGuard6'3"Toronto, ONSacramento Kings
Kaza Kajami-KeaneGuard6’2”Ajax, ONMitteldeutscher BC (Germany)
Jamal Murray*Guard6'4"Kitchener, ONDenver Nuggets
Andrew NembhardGuard6’5”Aurora, ONFlorida Gators (NCAA)
Duane NoticeGuard6’2”Woodbridge, ONRaptors 905 (G League)
Kelly OlynykForward7'0"Kamloops, BCMiami Heat
Eugene OmoruyiForward6’7”Rexdale, ONOregon Ducks (NCAA)
Kevin PangosGuard6’2”Newmarket, ONFC Barcelona Basketball (Spain)
Addison PattersonGuard6’6”Milton, ONBella Vista Prep (Arizona)
Phil ScrubbGuard6'4"Richmond, BCClub Estudiantes (Spain)
Thomas ScrubbForward6’7”Richmond, BCSIG Strasbourg (France)
Kyle WiltjerForward6’10”Portland, ORTurk Telekom (Turkey)

* Injury, training camp only

Last month, Canada Basketball announced Nick Nurse as Head Coach of Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

Canada is heading back to the World Cup for the first time since the 2010 FIBA World Championship after finishing the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers with a 10-2 record to lead Group F. One of the fastest rising basketball nations in the world, Canada’s depth was on display during the Americas Qualifiers as 36 different players represented their country over the course of the six competition windows to qualify for the World Cup.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China (Aug. 31-Sept. 15, 2019) will be the biggest edition of FIBA's flagship event with a record 32 participating teams playing 92 games over 16 days.

Canada is in Group H for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and will face Australia (September 1), Lithuania (September 3) and Senegal (September 5) in the First Round.  The top two teams from Group G (Dominican Republic, France, Germany and Jordan) and Group H will qualify for the Second Round and form Group L.

The results of the three games from the First Round carry over to the Second Round with every team playing against the two teams in their new group that they have not faced.  The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

Visit http://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2019/competition-system.pdf for additional details on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 competition system.

For the first time, the FIBA Basketball World Cup will qualify seven teams directly for the following year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Canada must finish either first or second in the Americas zone to earn a direct berth.

For additional information on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, visit http://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2019

