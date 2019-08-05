19 athletes attending Canada senior men's national team training camp

TORONTO -- Canada Basketball is pleased to announce the 19 athletes attending the Senior Men’s National Team training camp on August 5-6 ahead of exhibition play and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.
Canada will open exhibition play with a two-game series against Nigeria. The Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto will host Team Canada on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET before the team travels to Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg for a game on Friday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for Toronto and Winnipeg are on sale now.
Following the Canadian exhibition games, Team Canada will travel to Australia for a five-game exhibition series against Australia (August 16-17), New Zealand (August 20-21) and the United States of America (August 26). Tickets for these games are on sale now from Ticketek.
2019 Senior Men's National Team Training Camp Attendees
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Hometown
|Previous / Current Club
|R.J. Barrett*
|Guard
|6'7”
|Mississauga, ON
|New York Knicks
|Aaron Best
|Guard
|6'4”
|Scarborough, ON
|Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)
|Khem Birch
|Centre
|6'9”
|Montreal, QC
|Orlando Magic
|Chris Boucher
|Centre
|6'10”
|Montreal, QC
|Toronto Raptors
|Oshae Brissett
|Forward
|6’8”
|Mississauga, ON
|Toronto Raptors
|Melvin Ejim
|Forward
|6'6"
|Toronto, ON
|Baloncesto Málaga (Spain)
|Brady Heslip
|Guard
|6’2”
|Burlington, ON
|Istanbul BBSK (Turkey)
|Cory Joseph
|Guard
|6'3"
|Toronto, ON
|Sacramento Kings
|Kaza Kajami-Keane
|Guard
|6’2”
|Ajax, ON
|Mitteldeutscher BC (Germany)
|Jamal Murray*
|Guard
|6'4"
|Kitchener, ON
|Denver Nuggets
|Andrew Nembhard
|Guard
|6’5”
|Aurora, ON
|Florida Gators (NCAA)
|Duane Notice
|Guard
|6’2”
|Woodbridge, ON
|Raptors 905 (G League)
|Kelly Olynyk
|Forward
|7'0"
|Kamloops, BC
|Miami Heat
|Eugene Omoruyi
|Forward
|6’7”
|Rexdale, ON
|Oregon Ducks (NCAA)
|Kevin Pangos
|Guard
|6’2”
|Newmarket, ON
|FC Barcelona Basketball (Spain)
|Addison Patterson
|Guard
|6’6”
|Milton, ON
|Bella Vista Prep (Arizona)
|Phil Scrubb
|Guard
|6'4"
|Richmond, BC
|Club Estudiantes (Spain)
|Thomas Scrubb
|Forward
|6’7”
|Richmond, BC
|SIG Strasbourg (France)
|Kyle Wiltjer
|Forward
|6’10”
|Portland, OR
|Turk Telekom (Turkey)
* Injury, training camp only
Last month, Canada Basketball announced Nick Nurse as Head Coach of Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.
Canada is heading back to the World Cup for the first time since the 2010 FIBA World Championship after finishing the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers with a 10-2 record to lead Group F. One of the fastest rising basketball nations in the world, Canada’s depth was on display during the Americas Qualifiers as 36 different players represented their country over the course of the six competition windows to qualify for the World Cup.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China (Aug. 31-Sept. 15, 2019) will be the biggest edition of FIBA's flagship event with a record 32 participating teams playing 92 games over 16 days.
Canada is in Group H for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and will face Australia (September 1), Lithuania (September 3) and Senegal (September 5) in the First Round. The top two teams from Group G (Dominican Republic, France, Germany and Jordan) and Group H will qualify for the Second Round and form Group L.
The results of the three games from the First Round carry over to the Second Round with every team playing against the two teams in their new group that they have not faced. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Quarter-Finals.
Visit http://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2019/competition-system.pdf for additional details on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 competition system.
For the first time, the FIBA Basketball World Cup will qualify seven teams directly for the following year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Canada must finish either first or second in the Americas zone to earn a direct berth.
For additional information on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, visit http://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2019