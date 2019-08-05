19 athletes attending Canada senior men's national team training camp

Last month, Canada Basketball announced Nick Nurse as Head Coach of Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

Canada is heading back to the World Cup for the first time since the 2010 FIBA World Championship after finishing the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers with a 10-2 record to lead Group F. One of the fastest rising basketball nations in the world, Canada’s depth was on display during the Americas Qualifiers as 36 different players represented their country over the course of the six competition windows to qualify for the World Cup.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China (Aug. 31-Sept. 15, 2019) will be the biggest edition of FIBA's flagship event with a record 32 participating teams playing 92 games over 16 days.

Canada is in Group H for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and will face Australia (September 1), Lithuania (September 3) and Senegal (September 5) in the First Round. The top two teams from Group G (Dominican Republic, France, Germany and Jordan) and Group H will qualify for the Second Round and form Group L.

The results of the three games from the First Round carry over to the Second Round with every team playing against the two teams in their new group that they have not faced. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

Visit http://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2019/competition-system.pdf for additional details on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 competition system.

For the first time, the FIBA Basketball World Cup will qualify seven teams directly for the following year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Canada must finish either first or second in the Americas zone to earn a direct berth.

For additional information on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, visit http://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2019