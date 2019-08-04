Around The League
Around The League

John Wall discusses injury rehabilitation, Wizards' outlook

Wall describes need for 'one more shot' with Bradley Beal & Co.

From NBA.com Staff

Aug 4, 2019 1:28 PM ET

John Wall and Bradley Beal have been teammates for seven seasons in Washington.

John Wall has been mostly out of the NBA spotlight since foot injuries ended his season early and drastically altered the outlook for the Washington Wizards' 2019-20 campaign.

But in speaking with Michael Lee of The Athletic, it's clear that doesn't mean the All-NBA point guard's competitive fire has been dampened.

And Wall is aware of the conversations bubbling around his supermax contract and its looming impact on the Wizards' future:

"Everybody got their own decision, but where I come from, it’s 'I ain’t turning down no money.' It's just as simple as that. I'm going to keep it real with you. Without the money, I'm still going to play the game the way I love to play it because that's what I love to do ...

"I’m not one of those guys that wants to play for multiple teams. I want to play for one organization. If it comes down to it, where you have to move around and it don't work, they're giving me the opportunity to come back, not this year but next year after, if I don't play well, you trade me. I can't be mad at nobody because they gave me the opportunity and I gave myself a chance to prove myself. That's all I ask for."

Wall, interviewed at a Dave & Busters in Capital City, Maryland during his annual backpack giveaway, went on to discuss the legacy he intends to leave not only with the Wizards but also in the capital city and his hometown of Raleigh, N.C. as well as his long relationship with Bradley Beal, one of the league's ascendant talents.

"I feel like we need one more shot. We need one more run at it. But we’ve got to add some pieces around us, some dogs that can go to war with us. I mean, me and him together, we can go against anybody."

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.