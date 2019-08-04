John Wall discusses injury rehabilitation, Wizards' outlook

John Wall has been mostly out of the NBA spotlight since foot injuries ended his season early and drastically altered the outlook for the Washington Wizards' 2019-20 campaign.

But in speaking with Michael Lee of The Athletic, it's clear that doesn't mean the All-NBA point guard's competitive fire has been dampened.

In a frank conversation with @TheAthleticNBA, John Wall discussed his desire to have a legacy of wearing one uniform, why he won't chase rings, fatherhood, his relationship with Bradley Beal, that contract & what his time away with injury has taught him https://t.co/RF5Fy2pdYo — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) August 4, 2019

And Wall is aware of the conversations bubbling around his supermax contract and its looming impact on the Wizards' future:

"Everybody got their own decision, but where I come from, it’s 'I ain’t turning down no money.' It's just as simple as that. I'm going to keep it real with you. Without the money, I'm still going to play the game the way I love to play it because that's what I love to do ... "I’m not one of those guys that wants to play for multiple teams. I want to play for one organization. If it comes down to it, where you have to move around and it don't work, they're giving me the opportunity to come back, not this year but next year after, if I don't play well, you trade me. I can't be mad at nobody because they gave me the opportunity and I gave myself a chance to prove myself. That's all I ask for."

Wall, interviewed at a Dave & Busters in Capital City, Maryland during his annual backpack giveaway, went on to discuss the legacy he intends to leave not only with the Wizards but also in the capital city and his hometown of Raleigh, N.C. as well as his long relationship with Bradley Beal, one of the league's ascendant talents.