SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Spurs on Monday announced that Will Hardy and Tim Duncan will be added to Gregg Popovich’s bench as assistant coaches.
Hardy first joined the Spurs as a basketball operations intern in 2010 after graduating from Williams College.
“Will Hardy is a talented, young basketball mind who has earned a great deal of respect from everyone in the organization thanks to his knowledge, spirit and personality,” said Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.
Duncan, a 1997 Wake Forest graduate, played 19 seasons with the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016.
“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” said Popovich.
Spurs hire San Antonio legend Tim Duncan as assistant coach
Will Hardy also hired as bench assistant to Popovich
Official release
Jul 22, 2019 5:00 PM ET
