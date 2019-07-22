Lakers awarded Kostas Antetokounmpo on waiver claim

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim, it was announced Monday by General Manager Rob Pelinka.



Antetokounmpo, who is currently signed to a two-way contract, appeared in two games for the Dallas Mavericks last season and played 40 games (25 starts) for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, where he averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes.



Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 60th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo was acquired by the Mavericks in a draft-night trade.



The Greece native played the 2017-18 season at Dayton, averaging 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.1 minutes.