Report: Kyle Lowry undergoes thumb injury repair

As a member of the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry helped Canada win a championship this summer.

He hopes to do the same for his native United States in September, playing for USA Basketball in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Per a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star point guard underwent a procedure to repair a tendon injury in his left thumb, with an eye on returning in time for Team USA's mini-camp, held August 5-9 in Las Vegas.

Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry had a procedure to repair tendon injury in his left thumb, league source tells ESPN. Lowry hopes to be ready for USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup later in summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2019

Lowry is one of 20 players to have been invited to the camp, last competing for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.3. rebounds and 3.8 assists in 16.7 minutes across eight games in the team's undefeated, gold-medal run.

The 33-year-old played with a brace for the last two playoff rounds after suffering the initial injury during the Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia.The injury didn't slow him down much in Toronto's conference final and NBA Finals wins over Milwaukee and Golden State, respectively; he averaged 17.7 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 42.0 percent from 3-point range and 46.3 percent overall in those 12 games.